WATCH: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Get Goofy In A BTS Video From 'Love Aaj Kal' Sets

One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Love Aaj Kal, has stirred up a storm among fans as it nears its release on February 14. The film will mark the first collaboration of actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who have been in the news for their undeniable chemistry and alleged relationship for quite some time now. Earlier on Saturday, the makers of the film have, however, given a sneak peek into the BTS fun during the making of the romantic comedy-drama film.

In the video, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan can be seen creating a hilarious riot on the sets of the film in the absence of Imtiaz Ali, the director of the film. One can see Kartik Aaryan do a funky dance dressed in a towel and a shirt and Sara Ali Khan goofing around between takes and on different locations. The video shared by Maddock Films' official Instagram handle has a defining caption that said, "Thought they could get away without our favourite director knowing? Haan, they galat! (sic)"

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been busy promoting their upcoming film in different cities across the country. Fans of the duo have adored their chemistry and eagerly look forward to watch them onscreen in Love Aaj Kal. Videos of the duo on the promotional outing have gone viral as they can be seen entertaining the crowd with the dance steps from the chartbuster song 'Haan Main Galat' from Love Aaj Kal.

