Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Beauty Secrets, Shares Tips For Healthy And Glowing Skin

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan, is known to be an emerging star in Bollywood. The actor made a grand entry in Bollywood with the commercial success Kedarnath and since then, the actor has been making immense efforts to develop a firm foot in Bollywood. Apart from her acting skills, the actor is also known for her casual styling and simple fashion choices. Recently, in an interview, Sara Ali Khan talked about that one thing that helps her keep a glowing skin.

Sara Ali Khan's beauty tips

In conversation with a fashion magazine, Sara Ali Khan revealed her beauty secrets. She also talked about that one thing that people should not do if they want a shining skin. The actor said that for a shining skin, one thing that is really important is to stop being negative as a human being.

The actor further added that the negativity inside our heart is visible on our face and no director of photography or makeup can cover this. Furthermore, one thing she swears for healthy and glowing skin is eight hours of sleep.

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim and other B'town siblings who are yet to make a debut

Talking about her clothing and love for white kurtas, the actor said that when wearing a white kurta, no fashion tips are required as it the most basic and can be paired in any way possible. The actor’s love for white kurta is seen evidently on her social media. She is often spotted wearing a white kurta in different ways.

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan's photos with co-stars; From Varun Dhawan to Kartik Aaryan

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan's picture with Punit Malhotra hints a new film in the pipeline?

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan-inspired contemporary hairstyles one can try; see pics

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram