Varun Dhawan Checks On The Paparazzi Whose Foot Gets Run Over By His Car | WATCH

Everyone loves to see their favourite celebrities in their city. It is very common to see the photographers rush to the celebrities vehicle in order to get their exclusive pictures. Similarly, Varun Dhawan was spotted in the city and attracted a number of paparazzi who tried to get a snap of the Street Dancer 3D star.

Varun Dhawan checks on the injured photographer

Varun Dhawan was recently spotted at Shashank Khaitan’s residence on Thursday night for his birthday bash with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. A number of paparazzi were waiting outside the house for the Badlapur star eagerly. While entering Khaitan's residence, Varun’s car accidentally ran over a photographer’s foot. Varun immediately stepped out and ask about the injured paparazzi and check in on him.

He also mentioned that he never says no to strike a pose for the paparazzi, so why were they making such a commotion? He requested them to stay calm and asked them “When have I not given any pictures?”. It was only when the other photographers assured the actor that he is not seriously injured, did he go back inside the house.

About Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan's Streer Dancer 3D has been a trending topic with a lot of people expecting some outstanding scenes from the film. But the Shraddha Kapoor starrer managed to get a set of mixed reviews for their performance in the film. The movie’s box office collection also reduced gradually and it managed to collect around 50 crores.

