Sara Ali Khan Pranks 'Coolie No 1' Co-star Varun Dhawan With A Knock-knock Joke

Sara Ali Khan has again managed to entertain her fans. After her shayari, now Sara has taken to a trying a knock-knock joke. One of her fan accounts has shared the video on their Instagram. She seems to enjoy the prank she plays on her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan. Here is all you should know about the knock-knock joke.

Sara Ali Khan tries a knock-knock joke with Varun Dhawan

In the video, we can see Sara Ali Khan asking Varun Dhawan “knock-knock” to which Varun replies with “Who’s there?” after this, she says “Sara.” Varun says “Sara, who?” to which Sara replies with saying “Isn’t that rude?” She is trying to imply that asking people questions like that can be rude.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen together in the movie Coolie No 1. The movie is a remake of 1995’s original movie which also had the same name. In the old movie, we saw Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the leading roles. The story of the original movie was about how a man names Raju avenging the insults done by a wealthy businessman to his friend. Raju is a coolie by profession but presents himself as a wealthy business tycoon so that he can get married to the businessman’s daughter Malti as an act of revenge. Sara Ali Khans and Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 will be releasing on May 1, 2020.

