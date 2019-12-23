Sara Ali Khan Wraps Up Shooting Of Coolie No. 1 With This Relatable Post; See Pic

Sara Ali Khan's new post on her Instagram is a true expression of her goofy self. The actor commemorated the wrapping of the shooting of Coolie No. 1 with the post. It was not only entertaining but also a relatable post.

Here is what she posted:

The actor posted two pictures on her Instagram. The first picture is of her from before the shooting began. The picture shows Sara applying her mascara. The second picture is from after she completed her shoot of the day. The picture shows Sara removing her makeup at the end of the day.

In the second picture, the mascara from her eyelashes is running down on her cheeks. Along with these pictures, Sara also treated her fans with a poem. Here is her shayri:

I believe in the magic in the eyes 👀

Mascara and eye shadow; sometimes sara tries, 💁🏻‍♀️

But after pack up it’s cleanser and fries 🍟

On a cheat day maybe some pies 🥧

Sara Ali Khan keeps treating her fans with such poems and shayri. Her picture of removing makeup after a day packed with work was found to be very relatable by her fans. Her poem was also proof that she also craves for fries and pies, just like any other girl.

Sara also posted a picture of herself along with the Kids Choice Award trophy. The actor attended the award show dressed in a multi-coloured dress by Gauri and Nainika. Sara wrote another shayri on the occasion. Fans are increasingly getting fond of her poems and Sara seems to be ever ready to deliver them!

Coolie No. 1 will be releasing on May 1, 2020. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan alongside Sara Ali Khan. The movie will be directed by David Dhawan.

