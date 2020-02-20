Sara Ali Khan's Best Scenes From 'Kedarnath' That Shouldn't Be Missed

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood industry. Currently, the star is basking in all the glory and accolades that are coming to her way post the release of her movie 'Love Aaj Kal'. Her character of 'Zoe' from the movie is being praised by fans.

However, the star has always been an audience favourite from her debut movie 'Kedarnath'. Her on-screen chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput was highly appreciated. Check out some of the best scenes from the movie-

Sara Ali Khan best moments from the movie Kedarnath

Pandit Senti Hogaye

This scene was when Sara Ali Khan and her father were having an argument on her marriage. And when her mother asked about what was it, and why was she shouting, Sara cheekily replies, ‘Kuch Nhi, Pandit Senti Hogaye’.

Aadat Daal Lo

In this scene, Sushant Singh Rajput brings the basket rather than horse one day to carry Sara Ali Khan. And then, he teases Sara Ali Khan, that he had never felt so heavy with the other customers. But Sara replies and says that ‘Aadat Dal Lo’ as you need to stay with me for the whole life.

Koshish Ki Hai Kabhi

In this scene, Sara was riding on the horse and teasing Sushant. She asked him whether he has tried to take a bath with cold water in the winter mornings? Later she shouts at him for ignoring her and staying busy on his phone. The best dialogue of Sara in this scene was when she says to him ‘Chowmein Kahi Ke’.

The Tea Scene

In this scene, Sara Ali Khan throws her glass of tea and gestures Sushant to share his tea with her. But he does not do so. But after a trial of a few days, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput share a cup of tea together from the same glass. This is one of the most romantic scenes of Kedarnath.

