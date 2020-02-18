Sara Ali Khan's Blue Outfits Will Definitely Take Away Your Blues

Ever since her debut in Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor has gained a huge fan following. With a number of people following her, the fans often draw fashion inspiration from her. It is evident from her social media that Sara loves dressing up in different outfits. Here are a few times that the actor looked stunning in blue.

Times Sara Ali Khan rocked her outfits in blue

For one of her shoots, the actor fashioned a blue ruffled dress. With a tube-fit impression, the dress had transparent mesh over the shoulders. The neck had a ruffled v-neck design. Choosing to wear a pair of blue strappy flats, the actor flaunted wavy hair in this one.

For a look from one of her films, Khan chose to wear a pretty light blue dress. With a cross V-neck fit, the dress had vertical white stripes over it. The actor chose a nude makeup look for this one. For her hairstyle, she chose to flaunt two ponytails and accessorised the look with a brown sling bag.

For her Diwali outfit, the actor chose to fashion an ethnic blue suit. The dress had a sharara style with a long Kurti. The outfit had a meshed blue dupatta with white embroidery all over it. Leaving her hair open for this one, Sara chose to accessories the look with nothing but a blue bindi.

For one of her friend's birthday, the actor posted a series of pictures. In one of the pictures, Sara is seen wearing a short denim dress. The dress had a cold shoulder ruffled fit. With a messy ponytail, the actor topped the look with a blue sling bag. Her choice of footwear for this one was a pair of studded flats.

For one of her Magazine shoots, Sara Ali Khan chose to fashion a blue co-cords set. With a blueprinted bralette, she completed the outfit with a mesh skirt or sea blue colour. The bralette had a deep V neck and a singlet-style sleeve. Tying up her hair in a messy ponytail, the actor accessories the look with a couple of bracelets, a watch and a pair of golden studded loops.

