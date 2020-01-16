Sara Ali Khan's Goofy Videos Which Made Fans See The Fun Side Of 'Kedarnath' Star

Sara Ali Khan has proven to be one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. Sara is going to be back on the silver screen with her upcoming romantic movie, Love Aaj Kal 2. The movie also stars Karthik Aaryan and is going to be released on February 14, 2020.

The poster for Love Aaj Kal was recently launched and seems to be creating a lot of news. While Sara Ali Khan is enjoying all the attention, people are also loving her goofy presence that she puts out on her social media. Here is a list of some of the best goofy videos of the Kedarnath star:

Sara Ali Khan's goofy videos

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan rocked the internet with their humour, making everyone laugh out loud. The star kids are often seen setting true sibling goals and they prove it with their funny jokes. The brother and sister duo created mosquito jokes and all of Sara fans went crazy laughing at the sibling's chemistry.

Sara Ali Khan recently shared the BTS video of her debut movie, Kedarnath. The video has many moments of her enjoying and fooling around on the sets of the romantic drama.

The video itself starts with her dancing on one of Ranbir Kapoor's famous songs and her playing with the clapperboard. The star is known for her funloving nature and this is what makes her fans to simply adore her.

