Sara Ali Khan is just a few films old in Bollywood and still possesses a massive fan following. The most recent film by the actor was Love Aaj Kal where she played the character of Zoe. The film released on 14 February and was met with mixed reviews. The film was helmed by Imtiaz Ali and she was cast opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan reveals why US airport authorities find her shady

Recently in an interview with a comedy group on YouTube, Sara got extremely candid and spoke about several aspects of her personal and professional life. In the interview, Sara mentioned that airport authorities look at her with suspicion whenever she visits different countries due to her drastic change. The Simmba star revealed to them that she lost almost 96 kgs. However, the photograph on her ID is taken prior to her big weight loss.

She mentioned that authorities are often confused and suspicious, especially in America. Sara received her education from Columbia University in New York and lost 26 kilos before signing her debut film. Sara added to her statement saying her regular visa, student visa and Sara in real life are all different hence authorities find it shady.

She closed her statement with a light-hearted joke. She later added in a jovial manner that she would not like to discuss any further on this topic as she fears she may get banned from the country.

On the work front, Sara currently has two major projects in the making. She will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

