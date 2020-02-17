Sara Ali Khan's Rehearsal Video Of The Song 'Haan Main Galat' Is Unmissable

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's film Love Aaj Kal has finally released on Valentine's Day 2020. So far, the film has received positive reviews from the audience. Not just the movie but also the songs from Love Aaj Kal have received an overwhelming response. Recently, a video featuring Sara Ali Khan has gone viral on the internet.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Says Women Are More Vocal About Physical Intimacy Than Before

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Offered To Play Mother Amrita's Role In 'Chameli Ki Shaadi' Remake?

In the video, Sara Ali Khan is rehearsing on the beats of Haan Main Galat. Sara Ali Khan is slaying the chic look as she is wearing a crop top and joggers for the rehearsals. The fans fell in love with Sara's energetic dance moves. Sara Ali Khan is accompanied by her choreographer in the video. Right from showing off her dancing skills to doing to hook step of the song, the fans loved Sara Ali Khan's behind the scenes video.

Watch the video here

According to film critics and business analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film Love Aaj Kal managed to make the business of about ₹27.89 Crore. On the first day of its release, the film earned about ₹12.04 Crore. On day 2, the film's collections witnessed a drop as it could earn only ₹8.01 Crore. On Sunday, Love Aaj Kal managed to earn ₹8.10 Crore.

Check out the tweet by Taran Adarsh

#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: ₹ 27.86 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Coolie No. 1. The film is directed by David Dhawan and will also be featuring Varun Dhawan alongside Sara Ali Khan. Coolie No. 1 is scheduled to hit the screens on May 1, this year.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Give Out Happy Vibes In Their Boho Look

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Shared A BTS Video And It Is All About 'Fifty Shades Of Raghu'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.