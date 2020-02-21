Sara Ali Khan Calls Herself 'disciplined' Compared To Most Double Parents Families

Sara Ali Khan is among the esteemed generation of young actors who have proved their acting skills. Despite being just a few films old, Sara is one of the most loved star kids in the industry. Her films are praised by the fans and are often a subject of appreciation for the critics.

Sara Ali Khan calls herself 'disciplined'

Over the years, Sara Ali Khan has been a part of commercially hit films in which she has performed well. Her most recent work comes in the form of the Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal. She starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film and fans loved to watch the chemistry between the two actors.

The daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan has never been shy to wear her heart on her sleeve and is often candid and witty during interviews. She most recently spoke to a news portal about her parents and the impact that parenting has had on her. Sara has never shied away from talking about the separation between her mom and dad.

Sara has even mentioned in the interview that she is more disciplined as compared to other children living in such type of families. Sara said that living with a single mother has made her more disciplined and she fears to disappoint her. She also said that she is incredibly proud to be a part of such a family. She concluded by saying that as a girl she has her own set of opinions which she is proud of.

When asked about what pride means to her, the Kedarnath star simply replied that being true to oneself and not doing what is expected out of one is one reason that makes her proud. She also added that even though she is an actor she actually has completed her education. She added that many people are baffled by this fact, hence it gives her immense pride in admitting this.

