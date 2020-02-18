Sara Ali Khan Reveals She Once Wanted To 'fake A Cardiac Arrest', Here's Why

Sara Ali Khan is making the headlines as her Valentine’s Day release Love Aaj Kal is in the theatres. It performed well on its opening day and the fans flooded the theatres. However, Love Aaj Kal’s Box-Office collection numbers are falling short. Sara was recently seen talking about films and scripts that she has read till date, and the time when she wanted to fake a cardiac arrest. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Sara Ali Khan on long and tedious scripts

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen on a chat show for the promotion of her film Love Aaj Kal. Here, she was seen talking about a lot of things, including the time when she wanted to fake a cardiac arrest, just to get out of a script narration. She went on to talk about this and said that she once came across such a tedious script that she was literally done with it, and wanted to bail out.

Sara Ali Khan stated that there was this one time, where the other person spoke so much, that she did not even feel like talking about it. She further stated that she had to call her mother for help, as she did not know how to get out of the narration without coming off as rude. Sara said that she went to the restroom, with her phone, after three long hours of listening to the script, called her mother up and asked her if it is okay to fake a cardiac arrest, or maybe just faint or throw up.

Her mother advised her to scrap such ideas off and instead just listen to the script. She also told her to be professional and continue listening till the end, to which Sara Ali Khan agreed and ended up sitting and listening to the script for over five hours. She then headed home straight and told her mother that she really hates her and that she does not want to talk to her, or do anything else at all. She just wanted to sleep as she was really drained.

