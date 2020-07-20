Sara Ali Khan Celebrates World Ice Cream Day Like A 'Propah Lady', See Photo

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan shared a cute photo on her official Instagram account on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She posted a snap on the occasion of World Ice Cream Day on the platform. It features Sara Ali Khan binge-eating the icy treat. Check out the actor’s post on social media:

Sara Ali Khan's post on World Ice Cream Day

Sara Ali Khan posted an adorable picture through her official Instagram handle. The social media post features the actor celebrating World Ice Cream Day. She is visible posing with the icy treat in a cone. However, Sara Ali Khan looks guilty after binge eating the ice cream in a ‘Propah Lady’ way.

In the caption accompanying the Instagram post, Sara Ali Khan gave the ‘Monday Motivation’ to her fans and followers. The actor wrote, “Happy World Ice Cream Day ðŸ¦ðŸ­ It was my excuse to binge away. ðŸ™ŒðŸ» Tomorrow in the gym I’ll have to pay ðŸ‹ï¸‍â™€ï¸ To make sure the calories and subsequent guilt stay away âœ‹ðŸ»ðŸ›‘ But for now I’m going devour ice cream the #PropahLady way ðŸ¨ #mondaymotivation @chirag_72 @pumaindia''.

Sara Ali Khan also tagged Puma India and Chirag in her social media post. The actor has donned a white bralette with the PUMA brand written over it. She has paired the same with trousers. For a complete look, Khan has highlighted her eyes with sparkly blue kohl and opted for two ponytails hairdo. Moreover, the background looks vibrant and fun with quirky elements like candyfloss-hot air balloons and lollypop flowers. Check out Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post.

Within a day of posting, Sara Ali Khan's post on World Ice Cream Day garnered more than 1 million views on the photo-sharing platform. Moreover, the actor's fans and followers could not get enough of her Propah Lady avatar and dropped over 4600 comments. They posted heart, fire, and hug emoticons on the photo. Check out some of them:

What is Propah Lady?

Sports brand Puma launched the Propah Lady campaign, which counters and redefines the conventional idea of a 'proper' woman. It celebrates the shift from how women had to follow what everyone told them to 'writing their own rules'. The campaign brought Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, Indian Olympic boxer MC Mary Kom, International athlete Dutee Chand, and transgender model Anjali Lama.

