Sara Ali Khan Posts A Picture, Says Our Hearts Minds And Souls Are Not In Lockdown

After a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India, the government has extended the lockdown period. Many celebs are sharing various posts on social media during their quarantine to entertain their fans. One of those celebrities is Sara Ali Khan. The actor recently shared a post on social media where she talked about the lockdown. Take a look at her social media post.

Sara Ali Khan's social media post

The actor posted a monochrome picture of her on her Instagram. She mentioned in the caption that everyone's hearts, minds, and souls are not in lockdown. She also told her fans to stay strong, positive and safe at their homes. The actor wore a lehenga and opted for a middle partied hairstyle for the look. The post has gained over 1.1 million views on Instagram within a few hours.

Previously, the actor also pledged to donate to PM CARES Fund and CM's Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country. She also posted an Instagram post to encourage others to donate as well. She wrote her caption her trademark Sara ki shayari. In her statement posted on her handle, the actor also added that every contribution counts and solidarity is the only hope against the pandemic. Not only Sara Ali Khan but other celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kareena, and Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor have also pledged to donate to combat coronavirus outbreak.

