Sara Ali Khan Speaks About Her Equation With Her Friend After She Entered Bollywood; Read

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the movie Kedarnath. Coming from a family of stars, she had a vision of her dreams and always wanted to become an actor. The actor completed her graduation abroad and ever since she returned to India, there were talks of her making a debut in Bollywood. This itself gave Sara Ali Khan immense popularity. In an interview during the release of her film Kedarnath, the actor was asked about the equation she shares with her friends from college. Here's what the Simmba actor said.

Sara Ali Khan speaks about her equation with her friends

In the interview, Sara Ali Khan was asked if her friends treated her like a star after she started appearing in movies. She said that her friends were not surprised when she chose acting as a career choice. The actor said that all her friends knew that Sara Ali Khan wanted to be an actor and she has also mentioned this in many of her interviews.

Love Aaj Kal 2 actor also said that her friends were as excited as her when she chose acting as her profession. Speaking about being in touch with her friends, she said some of her friends flew down for the screening of her movie Kedarnath.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Gets Candid About Parent's Divorce; Says She Has Two Happy Homes

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Says She Was A 'huge Nerd' When She Told Mom Amrita That She Wanted To Act

Sara Ali Khan's other friends who live in America, Pakistan and London also sent her wishes and praised her for the movie. Although some of her friends can not travel all the way to Mumbai to meet her but she makes it a point to meet them whenever she visits London. She also visits London to meet her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

She said that when her first film released, her friends were very excited to watch her on-screen because she is a crazy girl in real life. Sara further said that her friends give her honest opinions about her film and also cheer her up in every way possible.

She is all set to feature in her fourth Bollywood movie, Coolie No. 1, sharing the screen with actor Varun Dhawan in the lead. The film is a remake of the 1995 film and was supposed to release on May 1, 2020, but the dates might differ due to Coronavirus crisis.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Pulls Off A Sara Ali Khan In Her New Instagram Post

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Sure Knows The Art Of Charming Fans With Her Unique Poses; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.