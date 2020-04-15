Sara Ali Khan Reveals How She Feels On Being Called 'the Next Big Thing' In Bollywood

Bagging two back-to-back films with her entry in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan was called 'the next big thing' in Bollywood even before her first film released. Sara Ali Khan calls herself privileged to be born as a star kid. In a throwback interview with a media house, Sara Ali Khan was questioned how she felt when people speak about her being the next big thing in Bollywood even before her first release, she said she was appreciative.

Sara Ali Khan speaks about being the 'next big Khan' in Bollywood

Speaking about the people in the media and the industry, she said they were nice and said such things. Sara Ali Khan added that they liked the fact that she was real with them and also has a good camaraderie. Sara Ali Khan also spoke about her performances in her different movies said that the ultimate verdict is the audience and she does not want anyone to take that power away from her.

Sara Ali Khan also added how she felt being called a star kid. She said when she entered the industry, people would refer to her as Saif Ali Khan’s daughter but after a few of her films released she managed to create her own identity.

She also spoke about her dream come true when she entered Bollywood. Sara Ali Khan mostly focuses on her role and character in her movies. Speaking about being the next big thing she said she wants to make a mark for being the person she is and wants to start something new.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal along with actor Karthik Aaryan. Her next movie, Coolie No.1 is a remake of the original film which goes by the same name. It released in 1995. The film stars actor Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. Coolie No. 1 was initially supposed to release on May 1, 2020, but the dates might differ because of coronavirus.

