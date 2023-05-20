Sara Ali Khan On Indian Cinema's Global Presence: Hope We Can Tell Honest Stories

Sara Ali Khan represented India at one of the biggest film festivals around the globe, Festival de Cannes. The actress, who attended the Vanity Fair after party, was chosen as an honouree at the Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala. At the event, she gave a powerful speech about cinema, art and culture.

In a video surfaced online, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress said, “It requires passion and creativity, and I'm so honoured to be here representing my country, celebrating this passion with all of you. The energy is invigorating here, it's so lovely to see all these lovely faces. All of us are here because we love what we do."

The actress added, “I’m so proud to be here celebrating women both in front of and behind the camera. I hope that we continue to do things like this worldwide. I hope that my country does more and more, has a louder and more felt presence globally and internationally. While remembering who we are, where we come from." She concluded her speech, saying, "I hope that we can tell honest, true, real stories about ourselves and learn more and more. Thank you so much for having me."

What Sara Ali Khan wore at the Vanity Fair afterparty?

Sara Ali Khan wore a halter neck shimmery gown for the after party. She styled her hair into a messy bun and sported smoky eyes and pink-tinted lips. Sharing the pictures of her outfit on Instagram, she wrote, "Sorry for the spam. Feeling too Glam. Seeing this clear water- Sara nearly swam. But then decided against it- only for my gram fam."

Sara Ali Khan makes Cannes red carpet debut

On the opening day of Cannes 2023, Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet in a lehenga by the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She sported nude makeup and styled her hair into a neat bun. She accessorised her look with statement earrings. In the caption, the actress wrote, "You Cannes do it."