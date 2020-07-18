Sara Ali Khan Conveys Mom Amrita Singh's Love To 'Badla' Co-star Taapsee Pannu; See Pic

Sara Ali Khan sends love and her 'Amma' Amrita Singh's hug to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu through one of her latest Instagram story updates. Taapsee's throwback post with an anecdote from the sets of her 2019 film Badla prompted her co-star, veteran actor Amrita Singh to convey love and 'big hug' through daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Have a look:

Taapsee Pannu on Friday shared a picture of throwback picture of herself calling it "Being Naina Sethi" as she referred to the character she played in the mystery thriller film Badla opposite superstar Amitabh Bachchan. She revealed through the caption that she connected with her co-star Amrita Singh during the shoot of the film and that she wanted to click the picture with her but was not able to do so.

Taapsee wrote, "This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of Badla. First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh. I don’t know if it’s the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it’s so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best. One of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance. I would’ve loved to click a picture with her that day but she was too busy rehearsing her ‘bhaari’ lines while I didn’t have much to say in the scene and I didn’t want to disturb herðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"

Amrita Singh gave a memorable performance in the film as Rani Kaur who goes on the hunt to track down her son's murderer. For her performance, Singh was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress Award in one of the awards shows in 2019. Sara shared Taapsee's post in her stories on Instagram and thanked Pannu for the sweet words for her mother.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 with actor Varun Dhawan and also has Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re in the pipeline. Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, will be seen multiple releases over the next year, like Haseen Dillruba and Shabaash Mithu, the biopic on former Team Indian captain Mithali Raj.

