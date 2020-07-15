Sara Ali Khan Shares Childhood Picture With Dad Saif, Calls Him 'epitome Of Love'

Bollywood’s newbie Sara Ali Khan recently took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture with father and actor Saif Ali Khan. The actress shared the appreciation post on Instagram where the father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in the same colour while lying down and posing happily for the camera. While captioning the post, the actress called Saif as the “definition of peace.”

Sara Ali Khan's adorable throwback picture with father Saif Ali Khan

The actress has time and again shared several pictures on social media that defines her strong bond with her “abba.” In the latest treat for her fans, the actress looks super cute in two braids while resting her head on her father. On the other hand, young and dashing Saif is looking joyful while spending time with her daughter. While captioning the post, Sara praised her father and wrote that he has always been the epitome of love for her and also the personification of Mickey Mouse.

Read: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut & Other Celebs Who Are Yet To Join Twitter

Read: 'Two Tired' Ibrahim & Sara Ali Khan Roll Into Weekend With Cycles & Masks On; See Pics

Several fans of both the stars shared their views over the post in the comment section. One of the users showered their love on both the actors and wrote that they look adorable together. Another user who was flawed by the beauty of the actress during her childhood commented 7that just resembles her mother during her childhood. Another user called her “cutie.”

Sara Ali Khan sometime back shared a note on Instagram to inform her fans that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor then went on to reveal that the rest of the family members and staff have tested negative for the coronavirus. The Simmba star conveyed her gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for their help in the formalities.

Taking to Instagram, Sara wrote that the BMC was promptly alerted after the test results of her driver arrived, and he has been moved to a quarantine center. She added that her family and staff will take the ‘necessary precautions’. Urging all to ‘stay safe’, the 24-year-old conveyed her ‘sincere thank you’ to the BMC for their ‘help and guidance’.

Read: Sara Ali Khan's Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor's Family & Staff Test Negative

Read: Sara Ali Khan Posts Cute Childhood Pics; Taimur-Inaaya Wow Celebs With Superhero Avatars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.