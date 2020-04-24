Sara Ali Khan Posing With All Her Awards Is A Proof That The Actor Is Unstoppable

Sara Ali Khan made a noteworthy debut with her movie Kedarnath alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also managed to bag a few more films with her debut and was seen in movies Simmba and Love Aaj Kal 2. Her role as a brahmin girl in the movie Kedarnath was praised by the critics and she also managed to win the hearts of movie buffs.

Winning the Best Debutant award for the same, it seems that the actor is now unstoppable. Here are some of Sara Ali Khan's pictures as she poses and shows off her awards.

Sara Ali Khan poses with her awards

FilmFare award

Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan won the Filmfare awards-Best Debutant for her movie Kedarnath in 2019. She was seen playing the role of a Hindu Brahmin girl in the movie opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Reveals Her And Virat's Healthy Lifestyle Plan During COVID-19 Lockdown

IIFA Award

Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

In the same year 2019, Sara Ali Khan won the IIFA Awards for the Star Debutant of the Year- Female for her film Kedarnath.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Fails At Instagram Challenge, Husband Virat Kohli Comes To Rescue

Star Screen Awards

Sara Ali Khan won the Star Screen Awards - Best Debutant for her film Kedarnath. She thanked her entire team and the people who believed years she posed with her award. Sara Ali Khan also posted a picture on her Instagram as she posed with an award she won for her role as Shagun, in the movie Simmba. Sara Ali Khan wrote that Rohit Shetty offered her a role in his film without watching Kedarnath. She thanked her cast for always motivating her and encouraging her to keep going in fulfilling her dream.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor Seems To Have “glown Up” Gracefully Over The Years, Watch Video

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan featured in Imtiaz Ali's sequel film Love Aaj Kal 2 along with actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor is now prepping up for her next release opposite Varun Dhawan. She will be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 which is a remake of the original film released in 1995.

Also Read:Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan Dance To 'Aankh Maarey' In This Throwback Video; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.