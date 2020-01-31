BUSTED! Love Aaj Kal's 'Haan Main Galat' COPIED From Apple Ad, Claims Diet Sabya

Diet Sabya never fails to point out celebrities and fashion designers who replicate designs of international fashion designers and artists. But seems like Diet Sabya has started to call out films too as off late. Recently, Diet Sabya went on calling out Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s song ‘Twist’ from the film Love Aaj Kal a copy of a similar-looking ad.

Diet Sabya’s recent video is divided into two parts the first part shows an Apple ad by Spike Jonze. The second video shows, Love Aaj Kal song ‘Twist.’ And seems like netizens have also agreed with Diet Sabya as they went on commenting about the video. See here.

Also read | Love Aaj Kal Trailer Review: Sara, Kartik Disappoint In This Below-par 2020 Love Story

Seeing the video, netizens are finding it hard to believe that the song’s background is a copy of an advertisement. Netizens also burst into laughter after looking at the video. Watch the video here.

Also, given that Sara Ali Khan is known to be very open to joking about herself and now looking at the video, it seems like Sara Ali Khan might take the video sportingly. None of the actors in the film have left a comment on the video yet.

Also read | 'Love Aaj Kal' And 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailers Keep Social Media Abuzz

About Love Aaj Kal

The Love Aaj Kal trailer was recently released by the official YouTube channel of Maddock Films. The film features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, whereas fans will also get to see Randeep Hooda in the cast, along with Arushi Sharma. The original Love Aaj Kal, which was released in the year 2009 featured Sara Ali Khan's father Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

According to the makers of the movie, the film will be set in two different times and will bring together the contemporary love story of the two actors. The 2020 romance drama is slated to be released on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2020.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Surprises Sara Ali Khan With THIS Gesture At 'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer Launch

Also read | Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Thank 'cupid' Ranveer Singh For Bringing Them Closer

Image courtesy: Diet Sabya Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.