Sara Ali Khan Assures Kartik Aaryan That 'Love Aaj Kal' Is As Great As 'Atrangi Re'

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a spree promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal alongside co-star, Kartik Aaryan. Amid promotions, there was also news surfing the internet that director Aanand L Rai has signed up actors Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan for his next flick. The film is titled Atrangi Re. To confirm the news, Sara took to her Instagram account and posted pictures with the two actors.

Kartik Aaryan was elated to see the pictures

The three actors seem to be having a gala time at the photoshoot and fans of the three cannot seem to wait to see their chemistry on screen. While in one photograph, Akshay and Dhanush are giving Sara a peck on her cheeks, in the other pictures, the three were seen bonding.

While the pictures have been receiving overwhelming response from the fans, actor Kartik Aaryan too was seen commenting on the picture. The Love Aaj Kal co-star commented saying ‘Yeh hui na baat !!’ which roughly translates to ‘that is more like it!’. The comment was seen in a positive light by the actors and fans and Sara Ali Khan was quick to respond to the comment. She said, “Abhi waali film me bhi baat hai.”, implying that Love Aaj Kal, that will be hitting theatres very soon, is equally great. Check out the comments below:

Atrangi Re updates:

Film Atrangi Re is a musical by AR Rahman and will be directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie will star Sara Ali Khan alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The musical has been written by National Award Winning writer Himanshu Sharma and will release in the year 2021.

