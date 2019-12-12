Sara Ali Khan is The Sixth-most Googled Personality In Pakistan

Sara Ali Khan is the new heartthrob of Bollywood who has garnered a massive fan base in the industry. The actor made an impressive debut with the film Kedarnath and has bagged multiple roles ever since. The also recently won an award for her film Simmba.

Sara Ali Khan tops the Google Trends list in Pakistan

With 2019 coming to an end, search engine giant Google released a global and country-wise list on Wednesday around the top online trends of the year. For India, some of the top featured names in the list included personalities like Abhinandan Varthaman, Lata Mangeshkar, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Ranu Mondal, Sidharth Shukla, and Koena Mitra. However, the Google Pakistan list featured a few surprises. The biggest surprise was Sara Ali Khan, who is one of the most searched personality in Pakistan. She emerged on the sixth-position of the most searched personalities in the country. The reason this comes as a surprise is because the actor did not make the 10 most searched personalities in India, despite her widespread popularity here.

According to Google's Year in Search 2019, Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar is the most searched personality in Pakistan, whereas famed Pakistani musician Adnan Sami is the fifth-most Google searched person in the country. Meanwhile, Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is on the sixth position and Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is on the ninth spot.

Sara Ali Khan - Upcoming films

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the action-drama Simmba, which also starred Ranveer Singh. As for her upcoming projects, the young actor has two major films in the pipeline. Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No. 1 which is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. Coolie No. 1 will see Varun Dhawan paired opposite Sara and the film is slated to release in May next year. Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aaj Kal where she will star alongside Kartik Aaryan. Aaj Kal is a romantic-drama that will come out on February 14, 2020, on Valentine's Day.

