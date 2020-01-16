Sara Ali Khan Has Over 10 Brands In Her Kitty; Read About What Makes Her A Brand Favourite

Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal which goes by the same title. The trailer of the film will be releasing on 17th September 2020. The 23-year-old star kid has enjoyed a two-film success and Love Aaj Kal will mark her third release. Despite being new in the Bollywood industry, the starlet has survived the cut-throat competition. She is also a favorite amongst brands as their face and ambassador.

Here are times when the Kedarnath actor was a favorite of brands:

Sara has over ten brands under her kitty. She is endorsing the beverage giant Fanta. In fact, it was one of the first brands that she started endorsing at the start of her career. She was reportedly selected by the brand because of her fun and bubbly personality.

Around the same time, Sara Ali Khan was selected by Vivo marketers as the face of the television commercial. Sara Ali Khan was seen promoting the S series of the said brand. She donned a glammed up avatar in the advert.

Sara Ali Khan is also seen in the posters and advertisements fo Maybelline. She shared a bold eye make-up look of her face on her Instagram. Sara Ali Khan is also the face of the brand alongside Alia Bhatt.

Sara Ali Khan was seen in a bold, independent promotional video for the sports products giant Puma. According to reports, she is the brand ambassador for the brand in India. She is also seen sharing several images from the campaign on her account.

Garnier India has also opted for Sara Ali Khan as her brand ambassador. She is seen sharing her TVC on her Instagram on several instances. Undoubtedly, Sara Ali Khan is a favourite amongst marketers and brand owners for their promotions and advertisements.

