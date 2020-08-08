Sara Ali Khan Enjoys A Gorgeous Sunset In Goa With A Mask On, Says 'spread Joy'

Sara Ali Khan has recently been spending time in Goa along with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The photos she shared on Instagram are a proof that they've been having a wonderful time together. She posted a photo of her enjoying sunset while posing on a rock. The actor has a positive message to share amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Check out the post shared by Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan enjoys sunset in Goa; see pic

Sara Ali Khan, who is an active social media user, makes sure she updates her fans about her daily activities. After celebrating Raksha Bandhan, Khan has been sharing pictures from her Goa trip and shared several pictures of her riding as a piggyback on Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Today, she shared a picture alongside a beach and she can be seen donning a casual look. However, the actor did not forget to put a mask on. Sharing the picture, she captioned it with the words, ''Spread Joy'' along with ''Mask On'' and ''Another sunset photo''. Check out the post shared by Sara Ali Khan.

Prior to her enjoying the sunset in Goa, Sara Ali Khan, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, shared a clip. In the video shared, the Kedarnath actor can be seen having a good time with Ibrahim in the pool. They shared a goofy moment when Ibrahim turned Sara upside down. She even penned a heartfelt note on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, where she plays the role of Zoe. The actor has a couple of upcoming projects -- Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re. The films are currently in the post-production stage. Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. It is one of the most anticipated movies of Sara Ali Khan.

