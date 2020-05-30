How Is Taimur Ali Khan Related To Sanjay Gandhi: Read Details

Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, has been grabbing the attention of late with his adorable looks. Taimur is always the talk of the town, be it for his adorable moves, or looks. However, there is yet another interesting thing that many people may be unaware of and that is his relation to the Gandhi family. Read on to know how Taimur Ali Khan is related to Sanjay Gandhi:

Taimur Ali Khan's relation to Sanjay Gandhi

Taimur Ali Khan's paternal grandmother is Sharmila Tagore and paternal grandfather is Tiger Ali Khan, who was one of the most revered Indian cricketers. His maternal grandmother is Babita and she has also established her name in the industry. But, Taimur Ali Khan's relation to the Gandhi family is even more interesting. Many fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan are completely unaware of his relation to the prominent politician.

Taimur Ali Khan's father, Saif Ali Khan got married twice. His first wife is Amrita Singh, who is also Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's mother. Sara and Ibrahim are the daughter and son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, respectively. Saif Ali Khan's first wife, Amrita Singh was born to Rukhsana Sultana and Shivinder Singh Virk and she is their only daughter.

Rukhsana Sultana, one of the prominent Indian socialites, is very well known for being closely associated with Sanjay Gandhi. She was closely associated during the period of 'The Emergency, that took place between 1975 and 1977.

Taimur Ali Khan is related to two prominent families. He is related to the Tagore family as well as the Kapoor family, one through his paternal relations and another through his maternal relations. He has a relationship with the popular Tagore family through his paternal grandmother, Sharmila Tagore -- Saif Ali Khan's mother. He is also related to the Kapoor family through his great-grandfather. His maternal great-grandfather is none other than Raj Kapoor, who is known to be one of India's greatest and highly celebrated film stars.

