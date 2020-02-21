Sara Ali Khan Is Setting The Friday Mood In Stylish Swimwear At The Beach; See Picture

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan seems to be having all the fun and frolicking in Goa, where she wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No 1. She is seen here with her co-star Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan. The young actor has been enjoying her time with the shooting of the film and other than that she is also seen flaunting her fun times at the beach.

After which on February 21, 2020, she took to her Instagram to share many pictures showing off her beach body. Take a look at what the star had to share.

Read Also| Sara Ali Khan Looks Absolutely Stunning In Shararas & These Photos Prove It

Sara Ali Khan is setting the Friday mood:

In this post, Sara Ali Khan is seen setting the Friday mood as she wraps the shooting of the film Coolie No. 1. Sara is sporting a black bikini top and white shorts with metal and mirror embroidery. She also sported a black and white shrug-like jacket. To complete her look, the actor opted for black glares and has gone barefoot to enjoy her time at the beach. She is also seen showing off her long legs in one of the pictures.

Read Also| Sara Ali Khan Calls Herself 'disciplined' Compared To Most Double Parents Families

Here are some other pictures from her Goa vacation:

Read Also| Sara Ali Khan Opts For Some Click-time In Goa As She Wraps 'Coolie No.1' Shoot'

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan's Valentine's Day Date Revelation Leaves Sara Ali Khan Shocked

(Image Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.