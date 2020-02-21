Sara Ali Khan's Educational Qualification Leaves People Baffled, Here's Why

Sara Ali Khan is a very talented actor in the Bollywood industry. She has impressed millions of people with her performances in movies like Kedarnath, Simba and Love Aaj Kal 2. Take a look at what the star had to say regarding her educational background and her perspective in life.

Sara Ali Khan on education and her career choice

The daughter of former couple Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh was raised by latter alone after the duo got separated. Sara is a very promising actor and her work speaks for itself. She is not just a pretty face but a highly educated person as she has a degree in history and political sciences from the prestigious Columbia University in New York.

In a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Sara Ali Khan said that she has an education even though she is an actress and that makes many people around her baffled. She went on to add that though she lives with a single mother, she is more disciplined and scared of disappointing her than people who stay with both parents. She concluded by saying she as a girl is opinionated and has a mind of her own and she cannot be more proud of that.

Earlier, she spoke to a leading news journal saying that she always knew that she wanted to be an actor but was always inclined towards studies as well. But that did not waver her desires to be an actor as her parents were always speaking of the importance of proper education and balanced life is to an individual. She concluded by saying the exposure and experience she gained from college and education will stay with her forever.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the Imtiaz Ali film, Love Aaj Kal 2. Though the movie received mixed reviews from the audiences, Sara's performance was loved by her fans. She is currently working with Varun Dhawan & David Dhawan for Coolie No. 1 which is slated to release on May 1st, 2020.

