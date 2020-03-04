Sara Ali Khan's Latest Retro Outfit Will Inspire You To Get Into Your 80s Game

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal. Her performance in the film was loved by her fans. Sara has completed two years in the Hindi film industry, and in her time here, she has garnered a lot of fans and her social media is the proof of that. Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a retro outfit from the 80s. Take a look at the picture here.

Get transported to 80s the Sara Ali Khan way:

In this post, Sara Ali Khan has shared three pictures of herself where she is donning the retro look. In the first picture, Sara is seen sitting on a bonnet of a red retro car. In the second picture, she is seen playing hopscotch. In the third picture, Sara is seen posing on a cycle. In all the three pictures, Sara Ali Khan can be seen enjoying old games and old ways of life.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the picture with: “She’s wearing purple, she’s rocking pink 💕💓💟. She’s in her own space, pretending to think💭 🙇🏻‍♀️🤔. It’s an open invitation to join her sync 🎶. Future riders that will transport you to the '80s in a blink 👁 🔙”.

Sara can be seen sporting a multi-coloured tracksuit and a cropped tank top and matching shoes too. In this post, Sara is seen promoting the retro collection of a brand. As her captions read, this outfit will make its users go back in time with the colour schemes and the designs resembling the 1980s.

(Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)