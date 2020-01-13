Sara Ali Khan Getting Mobbed By Fans While Exiting A Theatre Leaves Internet Outraged

Known for being a paparazzi favourite, Sara Ali Khan has often been left uncomfortable due fans sometimes going overboard. With the news of a man trying to kiss the actress's hand still fresh in people's minds, a video has now surfaced leaving social media completely shocked.

Sara Ali Khan along with her two friends was visiting the theatre to watch father Saif Ali Khan's film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. However, her experience did not end well as celebrity crazed fans can be seen following the actress, some trying to speak to her, while others asking for selfies.

Sara Ali Khan gets mobbed by a sea of fans

With things deteriorating by the second, Khan can soon be seen running towards her car tightly grasping on to her friend's hand. However, what is commendable is that despite the mob, the actress did not lose her calm and greeted her fans and the paparazzi by sporting a smile, and waving to them.

While the actress generally remains calm in situations such as these, social media was left outraged by it, with comments asking privacy for the actors flooding the pap post.

Just a day back, Sara Ali Khan's father, Saif Ali Khan on his return to Mumbai from Switzerland was swamped by fans as several of them kept asking him for selfies as he tried to make it out of the airport with his family. Videos of him losing his calm left the Internet shocked, with a few netizens demanding tough consequences on actions as such.

Meanwhile, the actor recently returned from a relaxing vacation. The actor, along with her mother, Amrita Singh and younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, had a gala time in the Maldives. The pictures of which, are gleaming on her social media profile.

