Sara Ali Khan Is All Smiles As She Poses Outside A Cinema Hall In Mumbai, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan and her friends were papped outside a movie theatre in Mumbai. Reportedly, she was cheering for her father's film Tanhaji. Read to know more.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
sara ali khan

Bollywood actor, Sara Ali Khan, along with her friends was recently papped outside a movie theatre in Mumbai. The actor, wearing a white salwar suit burst out into a laugh, at the glance of the paparazzi. 

According to reports, the actor was attending the special screening of her dad Saif Ali Khan's movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in the lead, hit the screens on January 10, 2020, and is reportedly receiving positive reviews from all corners. 

Check out Sara Ali Khan's latest pics with friends: 

Sara Ali Khan's photo

Sara Ali Khan's photos

 

Sara Ali Khan's photos

Sara Ali Khan's photos

Meanwhile, the actor recently returned from a relaxing vacation. The actor, along with her mother, Amrita Singh and younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, had a gala time in the Maldives. The pictures of which, are gleaming on her social media profile. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

In the meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has two of her films up for release in 2020. According to reports, her first release for 2020 is Imtiaz Ali's untitled movie. The movie, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead, is the sequel to Imitiaz's 2009 hit movie, Love Aaj Kal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Apart from, the romantic-film, she also has David Dhawan's Coolie No.1. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, is reported to be a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name. The comedy-drama is slated to release on May 1, 2020. 

