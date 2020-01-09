Sara Ali Khan’s Tour Of Central Park: Netizens Demand Next Episode Of ‘Watch With Sara'

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan sways fans with her impeccable charm and happy-go-lucky nature. She recently took to Instagram and shared her throwback video from her vacation in New York. We had not even overcome her Maldives snaps before she posted her video with Iipsita. The Thursday Throwback video features her sitting on a carriage with her friend.

Sara Ali Khan starts her anchoring with "Namastey Darshako.."

Sara can be seen giving a tour of Central Park. The Simmba actor has donned a purple shaded jacket and cutesy earmuffs. She displays her anchoring skills in typical Hindi language. Sara is using fine words like Ityaadi, and Darshako. She and her friend are quite interactive in the video. They can be seen waving at strangers and striking a conversation with the carriage driver.

A brief discussion about the 'Chhota Chooha’ in Central park

She titles her video as Watch with Sara. The video also features a brief conversation between the carriage driver and Sara Ali Khan in which he tells her about ‘small mouse’ in Central Park. She calls it Chhota Chooha in Hindi and hilariously expresses her desire to watch it. Ipsita tells how much she is enjoying there and says they will talk about Chhota Chooha in the next video. In the end, they imitate YouTubers by asking to comment, share and subscribe to their channel.

Upcoming Ventures

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will appear in Coolie No. 1. The Kedarnath actor will star alongside Varun Dhavan in David Dhawan directorial. Coolie No. 1 will also feature Paresh Rawal as a supporting character. This comedy flick is slated to release on May 1, 2020. Sara also has Aaj Kal in her kitty. The romantic movie will star Kartik Aaryan with her in the lead role.

