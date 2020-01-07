Sara Ali Khan Transforms From A Sultry 'jalpari' To An Ethereal Beauty In White; See Pics

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is making waves in Bollywood with her perfect sartorial choices. The two-film old diva has made headlines multiple times for her chic fashion looks. Sara’s trendy attires never fail to give her fans and followers major fashion goals when it comes to her fashion statements.

The actor recently made headlines for her sultry pictures in the Maldives. While the diva looked sexy in the bikini pics from Maldives, now that she is back, the actress was seen sporting a white salwar kameez giving fans major desi vibes. The traditional attire featured pom-pom details. She paired her white kameez with matching palazzos and mojari. She kept her look simple very simple and paired her outfit with earrings and bangles.

The Simba actor has been sharing a lot of pics from her Maldivian getaway on Instagram. The pictures have made all her fans go gaga over the place she stayed at. From flaunting pictures in a bikini to sharing her underwater video; Sara's social media is flooded with her vacation pictures. Check out the pictures of her Maldives vacation here.

What is next in store for Sara Ali Khan?

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will next feature in Imitiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. The film is the sequel of Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal. She will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and is slated to release on February 14, 2020. Sara is also currently shooting for Coolie No 1. The movie is helmed by David Dhawan and will also feature Varun Dhawan in a prominent role.

