Sara Ali Khan Posts Video Of Her Dip In The Sea, Varun Dhawan Says 'That's A Bad Dive.'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines for her Maldives vacation. The Simba actor has been sharing a lot of pics from her Maldivian getaway on Instagram. The pictures have made all her fans go gaga over the place she stayed at. From flaunting pictures in a bikini to sharing her underwater video; Sara's social media is flooded with her vacation pictures. Recently, the Simba actor took a dip in the Maldives waters, and Varun Dhawan left a funny comment. Here is a sneak-peek on Sara Ali Khan’s post and Varun Dhawan’s commentary on the same:

Bikini-clad Sara Ali Khan takes a dip in the sea, Varun Dhawan comments ‘That’s a bad dive.’

Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a post which featured footage of herself taking a dip in the sea waters. She captioned the post saying ‘Jalpari… Main… Chali… @munkoali’. While the video went viral in seconds after it was posted online and also received many lovely comments, Varun Dhawan seems to be unimpressed with her diving skills. Varun Dhawan commented on the post that said ‘That’s a Bad dive.’

More about Coolie no. 1

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will soon star in Coolie No. 1 which is a remake of the classic Bollywood comedy starring Govinda that shared the same title. David Dhawan, the director of the original film, will be helming the remake of Coolie No. 1, as well. Coolie No. 1 had a stellar cast which included Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Shakti Kapoor. The Coolie No. 1 remake is scheduled for a box-office release on May 1, 2020.

