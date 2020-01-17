Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan Reveal They Are Happy With Nickname 'Sartik'

The trailer of the upcoming romantic drama Love Aaj Kal was launched today. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are in the lead role of this reprised movie. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is a sequel of his 2009 movie with the same name. The film promises to be a blend of modern-day and yesteryear love story.

Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan’s 'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer Has Fans Call It "too Good To Miss"

The movie is set in 2020 and 1990. The makers of the movie launched its trailer today in Mumbai with film’s team in attendance. At the launch event, Sara and Kartik were asked about the nickname 'Sartik' to which Sara replied that she is very happy and thankful to her fans.

She went on to add that whenever she hears or sees 'Sartik', she is more than happy and glad to receive such love and support from the fans. She feels that no movie has ever got such love towards the leading pair even before the film was released. She is confident of the fact that the fans and audience will love the pair of Veer and Zoe more than Kartik and Sara.

Reacting on the same, Kartik said that he is more than happy to see such support from fans and he is sure that it is love today and not yesterday. The film marks the debut of Arushi Sharma. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment’s window seat films. It is set to release on February 14, 2020, on Valentine's day.

In the trailer, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are seen playing their characters in the present-day world while Kartik and debutant Arushi Sharma playing school kids in 1990. From the looks of it, Sara’s character looks that of a career-oriented woman who is trying to strike a balance between her work and personal life. While the setting of 1990’s characters is quite lovey-dovey as it shows the innocent school romance kind of love story.

