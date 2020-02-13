Sara Ali Khan Gives Tips To Remember While On A Date Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Sara Ali Khan has given some tips about what one should be like on a date. She will be seen essaying the role of Zoe in the upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The romantic drama is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the actor spoke about how a person should be on a date to a reputed news organisation. Sara Ali Khan provided three tips.

Sara Ali Khan’s tips for Valentine’s Day date:

Be Honest

Sara Ali Khan urges her fans to be honest on the date. She prioritises honesty and has put honesty as the first necessity to follow while on a date. The actor, ahead of Valentine's Day suggests that being honest with your partner on a date is essential.

Respect

Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan says that respecting what your partner wants goes a long way. This tip is to not only respect what your partner wants but also to encourage it. She thinks its one of the most important aspect of dating tip one should follow.

Fun

Third and the last tip Sara Ali Khan provided was to be fun. She is often praised by her fans for being fun and she wants her fans to do just that. The actor emphasises that being fun is important on a date.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, 2020, which is Valentine’s Day. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Veer n the upcoming film. It also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who was also the director of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal.

