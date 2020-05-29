When Sara Ali Khan Recalled How Being On Sets Was Not All 'fun And Games'

Actor Sara Ali Khan made her debut with the film Kedarnath and won people's heart. The actor has already appeared in two other films Simmba and Love Aaj Kal 2, marking her presence in the industry. The star kid had always dreamt to become an actor, the glam world attracted her, as she mentioned in one of her interviews. While promoting her film Kedarnath, the actor gave several interviews and in one interview, she spoke about how she felt dreaming about being an actor and watching it come to reality.

When Sara Ali Khan spoke about how it felt being on sets

Two films of Sara Ali Khan released back to back in the same year. In an interview with a media house, while the actor was speaking about her dreams and the efforts she put in to fulfill them, she spoke about how having a dream and living a dream are two different things. She then added about her experience of being on sets.

She said being on sets, shooting for a scene or a song is not just fun and games, but there's makeup, there's hair, there are costumes and that overall it's hectic. Chuckling, she added that while she was on sets, she actually realised that this is not exactly what she dreamt of because its better, but also hectic.

Sara Ali Khan also shared an instance when she cried to her brother telling him that she wants to become an actor. And when her film released, she was more than happy and proud that she could turn her dream into reality. Sara Ali Khan also shared how humble and blessed she felt when people appreciated her good work.

The Kedarnath actor is currently prepping for her upcoming film, Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the original film released in 1995, directed by David Dhawan. The film Coolie No. 1 is assumed to release in 2020, but the dates may vary. Apart from Coolie No. 1, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Atrangi Re, along with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

