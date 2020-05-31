Sara Ali Khan spends lazy Sunday with Punjabi meal, compares herself with pet Fuffy Singh

Bollywood’s newbie Sara Ali Khan who is spending some quality time with family amid the coronavirus lockdown seems to be savoring on delicious home-cooked food these days. The actress recently shared a picture on social media while relaxing and lazing around on Sunday and hogging on to some delicious traditional Punjabi food. In the post, she even compared herself with her pet dog Fuffy Singh.

Sara Ali Khan spends time savouring on home-cooked food

The actress who is looking forward to the release of her next flick Coolie no 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of how she enjoyed her Sunday lunch. Her menu in the picture included popular Punjabi dish i.e. makke ki roti with ghee and lassi.

Captioning the image of her finished meal, Sara wrote, "So full, can't move." The actress who was so stuffed after eating the delicious food that she compared herself with her furry pet Fuffy Singh who also seems to be lazying around.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, stars are recalling old days by sharing several throwback pictures to revive the faded memories. Sometime back, the actress took to Instagram to share her pictures from the time she was studying in New York. In a recent post, she put up her graduation pictures as she said that she remembers every detail of the day. She can be seen getting a lot of love for her pictures in the comment section.

The Kedarnath actress recollected her graduation ceremony. In the pictures posted on her official social media handle, she can be seen celebrating the event. In the first picture posted, she can be seen wearing a blue coloured graduation gown and cap as she poses amid other students of the university.

She can be seen looking towards her left as everybody in the line that she is in looks forward. She also wears an adorable and humble smile in the picture posted. In the second picture, she can be seen posing at the entrance of Colombia University.

The actress is currently prepping for her upcoming film, Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the original film released in 1995, directed by David Dhawan. The film Coolie No. 1 is assumed to release in 2020, but the dates may vary. Apart from Coolie No. 1, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Atrangi Re, along with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

