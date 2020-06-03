Sara Ali Khan Has A Special Plan As She Enjoys Mumbai's First Showers With Rajma Chawal

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, all celebrities are currently quarantining inside their houses. Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been doing the same. She also shares regular updates of what she has been up to during this time. Recently, when Mumbai experienced its first showers, Sara Ali Khan had a special plan in store for her.

Sara Ali Khan enjoys first showers with rajma chawal

Sara Ali Khan recently took to social media to share a video of her window. In the same, one can witness the first cool raindrops touching Mumbai’s grounds. While posting the same, Sara Ali Khan added, “Pehli Baarish Ki Boonde”. In addition to this, the actor added that the monsoon brings in special food with itself too. She also explained how rains mean “Rajma Chawal time” for her.

Almost everyone in the industry is well-versed with Sara Ali Khan’s journey from fat to thin. She has never shied away from talking about the same in public. Sara Ali Khan is also a self-confessed foodie and has expressed on several occasions how she loves eating. Hence, it comes as no surprise when the actor revealed that she will be hogging on rajma chawal during this cosy season.

When Sara Ali Khan appeared on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, the actor had shared how she had been battling PCOS also known as polycystic ovary syndrome. She spoke about how her condition made her weight issues even worse and that was also the reason why she was 96kgs at such a young age. However, from then on, Sara Ali Khan worked on herself and is now one of the fittest actors in the industry.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. She was seen opposite Kartik Aaryan. Many fans loved the chemistry that the duo shared on the silver screen and the film worked out well at the box office too. Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1985 film by the same name. Coolie No 1 was all set to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Additionally, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

