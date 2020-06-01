Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sara Ali Khan Is Busy With Her Phone As Imtiaz Ali Looks On

Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media and is seen posting regular updates about her time in lockdown. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Recently, one picture from the sets of Love Aaj Kal is going viral on social media.

A picture of Sara Ali Khan is doing the rounds on the internet. It is a throwback picture of the actor from the time when she was shooting for her film Love Aaj Kal. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is seen with the director of the film Imtiaz Ali. From the looks of it, Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali are seen having a conversation on the sets of the film. As Imtiaz Ali is looking over at Sara Ali Khan, she is seen looking up something on her phone with earphones plugged in. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a two-toned top over blue denims, Imtiaz Ali is seen in a chequered shirt while having a glass of water.

See the picture of Sara Ali Khan and Imtiaz Ali here

A lot of fans praised Sara Ali Khan in the comments section. Several fans called Sara Ali Khan cute while others commented with heart emojis on the post. The movie Love Aaj Kal saw the fresh pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan on the big screen. While the audiences liked their pairing, the movie couldn’t do much at the box office.

The movie saw Kartik Aaryan in two different avatars. The film was released in February this year on the occasion of Valentine’s day. The movie opened well at the box office on Valentine’s day, but failed to fetch audiences to the theatres in the days ahead.

After Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan is all set to be seen in Coolie No. 1. The movie is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. It will be directed by David Dhawan and will see the pairing of Varun Dhawan with Sara Ali Khan. The movie was expected to release this year but given the current situation, the release dates may be postponed. Apart from Coolie No. 1, she will also be seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. She will be seen along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the movie

