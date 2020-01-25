Sara Ali Khan Shares Her “Sara Ka Saara Sara” In This Latest Post On Social Media

The year 2020 is turning out to be the best year to put your social media posts forward. Ever since the start, the internet has been loaded with several, different kinds of social media memes and trends. The latest to join the league is the ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' meme challenge. In this, users have to post four pictures in a collage depicting how one would portray themselves on all the four social media platforms. Even our beloved Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh have participated in the challenge in the past few days.

Sara Ali Khan’s version of the ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder' meme challenge

The latest Bollywood celebrity to join the league is none other than Sara Ali Khan. The actor took to social media recently to share her version of the meme challenge. She uploaded four pictures from her latest shoot with a leading sports brand. She even captioned the picture as, “Different personalities, but Sara's still the same” giving her fans a glimpse of “Sara ka Saara Sara”.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s post here:

Sara Ali Khan is known to be quite popular on social media, all thanks to her quirky captions especially the shayaris that never fail to leave her fans in splits. With the latest meme, Sara has taken her social media game a notch higher. Many celebrities across the world are taking on the ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder' meme challenge.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The trailer of the film was recently released on the internet. The trailer received mixed reactions from the audience. Many netizens took to social media to express their disappointment with the trailer. The film is a sequel to 2010's Love Aaj Kal that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

In addition to this, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1. The film is a remake 1995 film of the same name. The film also stars Varun Dhawan opposite Sara. Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

