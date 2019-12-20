Sara Ali Khan Showcases Her Hilarious Side On Instagram

The Coolie No. 1 actor Sara Ali Khan recently received the Best Debut Award for her debut movie Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan is one of the youngest divas in Bollywood who has garnered a huge fan base in the industry. After the success of her film Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Aaj Kal opposite her rumoured boyfriend, Kartik Aaryan. While she is currently shooting for Coolie No. 1, Sara entertains herself and the whole world through her "shayaris" and hilarious Instagram posts.

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan is The Sixth-most Googled Personality In Pakistan

Sara Ali Khan's extra-large meal with her mother Amrita Singh

The Kedarnath star shared a moment with her mother when both of them went on for a lunch date together. Take a look at the hilarious videos that Sara made, in which mother, Amrita, is seen covering her face and laughing throughout the video. Sara was vlogging about the size of the dosa that is placed in front of her mother.

Sara Ali Khan calls herself a 'sasti Rekha'

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful portrait pictures of herself and added hilarious poetry she wrote and called herself 'sasti Rekha'. She wrote: "इन आँखों की मस्ती 👀 Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut सस्ती 💵 Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi हस्ती 😂 She says all this and then voh फस्ती 🕸 #sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery." Her co-star Varun Dhawan also dropped a comment on her picture saying, "You have a lot of free time."

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan Identifies Herself As 'sasti Rekha' In Hilarious Poem, Varun Dhawan Reacts

Sara Ali Khan's BTS from Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan shared a BTS video from her debut movie Kedarnath, showing her hilarious side to her fans-

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan's Monday Motivational Videos To Make You Hit The Gym

Sara Ali Khan makes 'mosquito jokes' with brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan shared lame knock-knock jokes with her brother Ibrahim and the internet still can't stop laughing about their fun banter-

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday Has THIS To Say About Comparisons With Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan's movies

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the action-drama Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. The young actor has two major films in the pipeline including David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, which is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The film is slated to release in May 2020. Sara will also be seen in the romantic-drama Aaj Kal where she will star alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie will come out on February 14, 2020, on Valentine's Day.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.