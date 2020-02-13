Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Posts That Prove She Has Her Caption Game On Fleek

Sara Ali Khan has set the film industry on fire ever since her debut in Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Currently, two movies old, the actor is gearing up for her third film Love Aaj Kal. With a huge fan following, Sara has always been admired for her caption game on Instagram. Here are a few posts of her that prove she is the queen of captions.

Sara Ali Khan's posts that prove that she is the Caption Queen

"Trees that are palm🏝🏝🏝

Vibes that are calm 🌈🌈🌈

Behind the scenes taam-jhaam 📸 💄

But lots of fun- all day poori shaam"

"When fire extinguishers and stop signs aren’t enough..."

"Gun-guna rahe hai bhavre... 🐝 🐝 🐝

Khil rahi hai Kali Kali 🌻💐"

"Unicorn Tears 🦄🌈

Own it- no fears 💪🏻🙅🏻‍♀️"

"Because sometimes swiping left is a good thing 💁🏻‍♀️🌈🦄

Swipe left before you burst my bubble"

"Atrangi Re 💓💁🏻‍♀️💜

White clothes but Dil Satrangi Re 🌈"

"Zoe looking for her prey...👀👓🤔

Just another day 💁🏻‍♀️

Today who wants to play🤷‍♀️

Come on- say say say⁉️⁉️⁉️"

