The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Posts That Prove She Has Her Caption Game On Fleek

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan has always impressed her fans with her captions. Here are a few posts of her that prove that her caption game is on point

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has set the film industry on fire ever since her debut in Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Currently, two movies old, the actor is gearing up for her third film Love Aaj Kal. With a huge fan following, Sara has always been admired for her caption game on Instagram. Here are a few posts of her that prove she is the queen of captions.

Sara Ali Khan's posts that prove that she is the Caption Queen

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

"Trees that are palm🏝🏝🏝
Vibes that are calm 🌈🌈🌈
Behind the scenes taam-jhaam 📸 💄
But lots of fun- all day poori shaam"

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Vs Shraddha Kapoor: Who Wore The Metallic Dress Better?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

"When fire extinguishers and stop signs aren’t enough..."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

"Gun-guna rahe hai bhavre... 🐝 🐝 🐝
Khil rahi hai Kali Kali 🌻💐"

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Blushes As Fans Call Sara Ali Khan 'bhabhi'; Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

"Unicorn Tears 🦄🌈
Own it- no fears 💪🏻🙅🏻‍♀️"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

"Because sometimes swiping left is a good thing 💁🏻‍♀️🌈🦄
Swipe left before you burst my bubble"

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Pic With Saif Ali Khan And Amrita Singh Is Too Cute To Miss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

"Atrangi Re 💓💁🏻‍♀️💜
White clothes but Dil Satrangi Re 🌈"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

"Zoe looking for her prey...👀👓🤔
Just another day 💁🏻‍♀️
Today who wants to play🤷‍♀️
Come on- say say say⁉️⁉️⁉️"

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan & Other Bollywood Divas Show How To Ace A Red Dress This Valentine's Day

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
BJP ISSUES WARNING TO CONGRESS
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?