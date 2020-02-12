Sara Ali Khan & Other Bollywood Divas Show How To Ace A Red Dress This Valentine's Day

Valentine's week gives a reason to celebrate love with the sweetest of gestures. From flowers to gifts, warms hugs to candlelight dinners, Valentine's Day celebrations are all about love and shades of love all around. Valentine's Day attire is one of the important aspects as everyone wants to look their best and stand out from the crowd on this lovely day. And who better than Bollywood celebs to look out for outfit inspiration?

Sara Ali Khan in a white-red striped dress

Sara Ali Khan donned a beautiful red and white striped mini dress for a photoshoot. As red and white are considered the colours of Valentine, this can be a perfect outfit inspiration for you. She kept her look simple with mascara lashed eyes and nude lips. Sara completed her look with middle-parted straight open hair.

Go ethnic like Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a red sequinned saree for an event. Her saree was complemented with sequins and paired with a red strappy blouse. She kept the rest of her look minimal with bare makeup and open hair. A saree is a perfectly unique outfit for Valentine's Day. Take inspiration and try something different this Valentine's Day.

Wear sequin and sparkle

Janhvi Kapoor wore a red sequinned tube gown for an event. The actor paired her dress with high-rise bun and red lip colour, looking like a doll.

What's for Indian newly wedded brides

Priyanka Chopra gave major Valentine's Day outfit inspiration when she wore a red and white polka dot printed outfit for an event. The actor paired her saree with a full-sleeve red blouse. She glammed her look with bold eye makeup and lip colour. The actor accessorised her look with dainty earrings and a sleek bun.

Ruffles to stand out like Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra donned a ruffled dress for a day out. Her dress was complemented with one-side ruffled sleeve detailing. She completed the look with nude stilettos and black sunglasses.

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram