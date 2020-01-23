The Debate
Sara Ali Khan's Looks Before-and-after Her Bollywood Debut; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan's weight-loss journey of year-and-half has been inspiring many of her fans and friends. Read ahead to see before-and-after pics

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
sara ali khan

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s body transformation journey is an inspiration to many and there is no denying that. The Kedarnath actor, Sara Ali Khan has overcome many issues and she was always a chubby kid. During her college days in Columbia University and before joining the Bollywood industry she gained 96 kgs, which she managed to shed in a year-and-half only. Here are a few of her pre-weight loss pictures before and after her Bollywood debut. Have a look.

ALSO READ: Top Saif Ali Khan Movie Songs That We'd Love To See Sara Ali Khan Recreate

Sara Ali Khan's pics before-and-after her Bollywood debut

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan shocked everyone by sharing an old picture of herself on her social media account. The picture showed how far the Simmba actor, Sara Ali Khan has come in her weight loss journey. All, from fans to her Bollywood friends were left impressed and shocked after seeing the picture. The actor is looking very different from her glam movie star look and is seen posing with mother Amrita Singh in the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara reportedly weighed around 90 kilos before making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been dealing with PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome) and had told in an interview about her struggles with the condition. However, her weight loss journey was not at all easy for her.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Create A Laugh Riot At 'Bigg Boss' House, Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan recently posted a picture of herself from the 2000s. In the throwback picture, she posed in ghagra choli dress. The actor posted a series of three pictures in three different poses. Wearing all the heavy jewellery with the shimmery dress. Sara captioned the photo saying she was waiting for her shot since 2000.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

The actress looks stunning in a pink, candy floss glittery outfit that she is wearing for Bigg Boss 13. Sara has been promoting her Valentine’s Day release, Love Aaj Kal with co-star Kartik Aaryan. Last time, she was spotted in a metallic crop-top with neon green latex skirt.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy, And Other Bollywood Celebs Who Are Diehard Beach Bums

ALSO READ: Here Is How One Can Style Their Gym Wear Like Sara Ali Khan; Pics Inside

 

 

