Sara Ali Khan Has Unique Way Of 'calming Her Nerves' Before 'Love Aaj Kal' Release; Watch

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently treating fans with their adorable videos and photos from BTS and promotional events of their upcoming film. Love Aaj Kal is one of the most-anticipated films of 2020 as the duo will share the screen space for the first time. Ahead of its release, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are keeping their fans excited and engaged. Recently, Sara Ali Khan shared a boomerang video on her Instagram feed, and her fans can't stop gushing around her.

The Simmba actor is boldly looking straight into the camera with a wicked smile. Leaving her hair open, she is holding a yellow coloured air-duct. As part of the caption, she wrote, 'Need all the air to calm the nerves and settle the temperature 🌡🤞🏻🙀😈🐍 1 week to go!!!! ⏰🙏🏻🙌🏻 #LoveAajKal ❤️🍿'. See her post below:

As soon as, the Kedarnath actor shared the post, her fans and followers flooded the comments section with heart emojis. On the other hand, a guy in the background also caught the attention of a few followers. Fans curiously started making fun of him.

Interestingly, Sara has posted a video every time ahead of the release of any song from Love Aaj Kal. When the first song, Shayad, was released a couple of weeks back, she shared a boomerang video in which she was looking excited while sitting on a bike with Kartik Aryan. Their fun banter in the comments section also grabbed many eyes.

Similarly, before the release of the chartbuster song, Haan Mein Galat, the 24-year-old actor shared a video, in which she was featured with Kartik. The duo, through the post, announced that the song is out. It could be a hint for all Sartik fans that they will witness another song of Love Aaj Kal.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

