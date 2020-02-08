Kapil Sharma Playfully Mocks Technical Guruji In His Own Vlog, Leaves People In Splits

Comedian Kapil Sharma was in Dubai for a show wherein he was interviewed by a popular Youtuber, Gaurav Chaudhary. Recently, a clip from their interview went viral for hilarious reasons. Watch it here:

The video featured the comedian speaking with the gadget Vlogger who is also known as his channel name Technical Guruji. While interviewing Sharma, Chaudhary revealed that he makes two videos a day and has made over 2,800 videos so far. Sharma then ridiculing him replied, Toh kaam nahi karte aap? (So you don’t work?) The video quickly captured netizens attention who were left in splits after hearing Sharma’s reply. Read what people had to say:

Chaliye shuru karte hain unboxing apni IJJAT ki! — Luv (@IamLuvK) February 7, 2020

Bhai bhai 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Samarth Shukla (@sam_shukla7) February 7, 2020

Please Kapil Sharma ji once you call Gaurav Chaudhary in your The Kapil Sharma Show.@TechnicalGuruji — Avinash (@Avinash85710277) November 15, 2019

Chaliye kaam karna shuru karte hai😂 — Akash (@AkashRaithatha) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, another actor from The Kapil Sharma Show left people in splits after he joked that he wants to quit his job and become Taimur Ali Khan's nanny. During a special episode on the show, Krushna Abhishek joked that he would love to quit the show.

The actor-comedian was conversing with Saif Ali Khan who appeared on the show to promote his film Jawaani Jaaneman. Krushna Abhishek asked Saif Ali Khan jokingly if he can become Taimur Ali Khan's nanny. Saif Ali Khan along with Kubra Sait, Alaya F, Chunky Panday, Tabu and Farida Jalal appeared in the special episode.

Krushna also joked about how Taimur's nanny is also under the public eye just as Taimur. People are often curious to know how much she earns. Krushna Abhishek pointed out that rumours suggest Taimur's nanny earns up to 2 lakhs which is why he would love to become Taimur's nanny.

