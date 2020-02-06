'The Kapil Sharma Show' Guest Neena Gupta Gives A Hilarious NSFW Reply

The Kapil Sharma Show is known to keep the viewers and audience roaring with laughter throughout the show. Kapil himself is considered to be one of the wittiest hosts in the industry. He often manages to crack his audience up with sly digs at the celebrity guests. Recently on the show, Neena Gupta gave a hilarious 'not safe for work' NSFW response that left the audience in splits.

Neena Gupta gives a hilarious NSFW reply

Also Read | 'The Kapil Sharma Show': Krushna Abhishek Wants To Quit And Become Taimur's Nanny

The team of Panga arrived on the sets of the show to promote their film. Kangana, Richa, Jassie Gill, and Yagya Bhasin were present with director Ashwini Iyer. The show has a popular format wherein Kapil asks his guests about rumours he has heard about them. These rumours are often staged for entertainment purposes while some are true despite being bizarre.

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Aditya Roy Kapur & Krushna Recreate 'Aashiqui 2' Kissing Scene

Hence, following the same pattern, Kapil asked Neena that he had heard rumours of the actor joining the cast of Baywatch and taking over the role of Pamela Anderson. Neena quickly answered that she is not a buxom woman to get an offer for such a role. The audience broke into laughter at this hilarious NSFW comeback. The audience, her co-stars, Kapil, and even Archana Puran Singh erupted in loud laughs at her reply. Jassie hid his face in embarrassment while Richa told Yagya to shut his ears.

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show Has Jawaani Jaaneman's Star Cast Spending Fun Time With Kapil

After they were done laughing, Kapil asked Neena to give a PG answer for the TV audience. She immediately told him that he should have asked her a PG question instead. Neena further defended by saying that no question related to Pamela can be answered in a PG manner.

Also Read | Watch Varun Dhawan And Prabhu Deva Have A Face-off On The Kapil Sharma Show

The fun continued after this hilarious banter and the cast had an amazing time with Kapil. The uncensored version of this episode was uploaded on Youtube. In Panga, Kangana’s character is a working mom who makes an inspiring comeback to kabaddi with the support of her family and friends. The film features Neena as her mother, Richa as her trainer, and Jassie as her husband.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.