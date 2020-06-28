Sara Ali Khan Or Katrina Kaif: Who Styled The Crystal Tasselled Blouse Better?

Sara Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif have often been spotted donning exquisite designer pieces on multiple occasions. These two actresses rarely go wrong with their unique sense of style. They both manage to pull off any look effortlessly, especially fusion attires, or ethnic styles with a modern touch. On separate occasions, both Sara Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted donning crystal tasselled blouse with different bottom-wear. Take a look as these pictures of the Bollywood divas and decide, who styled the crystal tasselled blouse better.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' & Other Love Triangle Films With A Comic Twist

Sara Ali Khan Or Katrina Kaif: Who Styled The Crystal Tasselled Bloused Better?

Sara Ali Khan

Even before making her Bollywood debut in 2018, Sara Ali Khan was the talk of the town. Back in 2017, the Kedarnath actor attended a bridal couture show by celebrated designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla with her mother Amrita Singh. The pretty millennial actor came in a stunning two-piece attire at the event. A pleasing bright pink embroidered skirt, and a breathtaking nude shade blouse with silver crystal tassells details all over it.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Comfortable Denim Outfits That One Can Include In Their Summer Wardrobe

Sara Ali Khan made a lot of heads turn with her outlandish ensemble. To balance out her shimmery ethnic attire, the Simmba actor wore minimalistic makeup. Sara Ali Khan opted for glossy nude lips, highlighted cheekbones, and kohl eyes. She kept her straight hair open with a middle parting. This uber-chic dress is a real-steal from Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe, and we loved the way she styled it.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Chemistry Was Better With Kartik Aaryan Or Sushant Singh Rajput?

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif on the occasion of IIFA Rocks events in 2017, wore blood-red Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree with scintillating crystal tasselled golden blouse. The Bang Bang actor looked like an absolute enchantress in the modern sartorial drapes. Katrina Kaif accessorised her red-carpet look with a beautiful pair of golden Kundan earrings.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan-inspired Contemporary Hairstyles One Can Try; See Pics

But unlike Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif went all out with her makeup. The Dhoom 3 star, wore bright red matte-lipstick and her statement smokey eyes makeup. With defined brows and lots of bronzers, Katrina aced this red-carpet look of hers. For hair, Kat opted for messy beachy waves, pinned on one side. Certainly, both these Bollywood beauties styled their crystal tasselled blouse amazingly, but it was Sara Ali Khan's refreshing and well-thought evening look which impressed us the most.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.