Sara Ali Khan Posts Throwback Pic From Kedarnath, Wonders Retrofitting 'Namaste Darshako'

Sara Ali Khan has carved a niche for herself not just as an actor but also as a social media influencer with quirky updates that her fans always look forward to. Through her Instagram story on Wednesday, the actor shared an interesting throwback photo of herself taken exactly three years ago at the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. Sara Ali Khan, whose debut film Kedarnath was extensively shot at the location, captioned the photo as a 'major throwback'.

She went onto claim that she "could've been saying namaste Darshako" as the photo shows her posing with palms joined. Sara Ali Khan has often played the role of a tour guide for her social media followers and shared 'Namaste Darshako' posts from different locations around the world.

The Kedarnath actor had recently posted the lockdown edition of such quirky updates though which she shared a glimpse of the different places across India that she has visited in the past. She was seen walking the roads of Bihar carrying a load on her head followed by a walk through a market area in Jammu and Kashmir and many places across the country including Rajasthan, UP, Goa, Kerala, and others. The caption read, "Namaste Darshako ðŸ™ðŸ» Lockdown Edition ðŸ” Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸŒˆâ˜€ï¸"

Another one was a guided tour of a busy bylane of Benaras where she gave everyone a glimpse of the old city. She had been filming for her upcoming film Atrangi Re in the city. Adding a caption in her patented rhyming poetry, Sara wrote, "Namaste Darshako ðŸ™ðŸ» Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ So much fun- such little you pay ðŸ’° If only in Varanasi one could stay ðŸ¤”".

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

The actor was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal along with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan. The film released on Valentine's Day this year and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar will be essaying a pivotal role in the film which is being extensively shot in the city of Varanasi. The film is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

